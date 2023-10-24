15 Tremendous Concerts Boise Can’t Wait to See in 2024

It may be getting darker earlier and temperatures might be dropping, but the 2023 concert season in Boise is far from over. It’s just moved indoors!

The 2023 concert scene in Boise has been a wild ride!

Incredible Concert Highs in Boise

For the first time since the pandemic, Albertsons Stadium welcomed concert-goers back to “The Blue.” Country superstar, Luke Combs sold out the show in a matter of days. Resale tickets on Ticketmaster surged up to $2500 for some of the best seats in the house. The concert self was phenomenal. The lines outside and for concessions? Eh, not so much. But it appears that Boise State learned a lot of lessons from the sold-out concert. They’ve already made some positive changes to the entry process and concession lines inside the stadium for the 2023 football season. We’re sure those will carry over WHEN (we say when because we’re optimistic) they host another major concert.

After three years of postponing the show due to the pandemic, Matchbox 20 finally came to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. It was the first show where fans got to check out the improvements they’d made to their venue. Some of those changes included a new, paved concert floor, totally revamped concessions where you weren’t waiting long for a drink or food and the ability to order your merch online at select shows.

Jelly Roll surprised everyone by becoming the breakout star of 2023’s Boise Music Festival. Organizers had him booked for the show before he won three CMT Music Awards. The crowd reached its peak during his set.

Zach Bryan set a new indoor attendance record inside the Ford Idaho Center Arena. 12,166 fans showed up, toppling a record that had been held by George Strait for 10 years.

There Were Some Lows Too

Sometimes, Boise ends up making headlines for the wrong reasons. For whatever reason, 2023 seemed to be the year when fans felt the need to throw things on stage during concerts. Bebe Rexha got hit by a cell phone in New Jersey. Someone tossed a bag of human ashes to P!nk on stage in London and Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the eye by a bracelet while performing at the Idaho Botanical Garden. She stopped the concert, left the stage to regroup and asked the crowd to keep each other safe when she got back on stage. That story made national headlines on or in The Today Show, USA Today and People Magazine.

Country music fans were crushed later that summer when Luke Bryan canceled his soldout show at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in August the night before the show. He’d been battling an illness and his doctors told him not to do the show. Unfortunately, the venue and Luke’s tour managers weren’t able to work out a day to reschedule the show.

What Will 2024 Bring?

We can’t wait to see! We’re hoping for another show at Albertsons Stadium. At press time we know that there are some major artists across several genres getting to announce 2024 dates in the Boise area. Some artists are already off to the races when it comes to tour dates and ticket sales. Here’s a look at who’s already been announced for next year!

