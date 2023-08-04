BREAKING: Country Music Star, Luke Bryan, Cancels Sold Out Idaho Concert

2023’s been an exciting year for country music fans. Summer concert season kicked off with a sold out Luke Combs show at Albertsons Stadium. Tim McGraw just announced a show at ExtraMile Arena. And Luke Bryan was set to perform a sold out show at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Unfortunately, the American Idol judge shared on Twitter (or X, we’re not really sure what to call it these days) that he’s been battling a head cold for the past couple weeks. While he’s been able to go through a normal warm-up routine and power through it, things came to a head before his scheduled performance at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

The venue posted their event advisory just before 9 a.m. letting fans know what to expect. At 5 p.m. they shared a follow-up announcement that the concert had been postponed due to illness. The Salt Lake City show has been rescheduled to August 31 and tickets for the original show will be honored then.

The announcement had fans in Idaho on the edge of their seats wondering what that meant for the show scheduled at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Saturday, August 5. Just before 10:30, Bryan posted the following announcement on Twitter.

Unlike the Salt Lake show, Bryan did not immediately announce a rescheduled date. The Ford Idaho Center has reached out to ticket holders letting them know that tickets purchased with a credit card will automatically be refunded directly to that card. The e-mail also included instructions for the steps to take if you purchased your tickets with cash.

He’s scheduled to play one of the biggest festivals in country music, Watershed Festival, at the Gorge in George, Washington on Sunday.

