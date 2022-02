Cole Swindell is heading to the Treasure Valley to do a show at Ford Idaho Center next week on February 24th. I was fortunate enough to chat with him for about 10 minutes this morning. If you love country music, you should hear this conversation. We talk about everything from Cole coming back to Idaho, to his new duet with Lainey Wilson, to his crazy story of how he got started in the industry, to his upcoming album and tour.

Cole has written some major hits for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, and Luke Bryan. Under his own name and voice he has released twelve singles, ten of which have charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay.

Here is the music video for his song with Lainey Wilson:



After the interview scroll to see what other great country concerts are heading to Boise this year.

