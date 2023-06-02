Summer concert season is upon us and for many major artists, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is THE venue of choice. Amphitheater season kicks off on Sunday, June 4 with Matchbox Twenty’s Slow Dream tour.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

It’s a show three years in the making! Initially, Matchbox Twenty planned to play at the venue on September 12, 2020 but the show was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay gave the band the opportunity to complete a new album and invite a new opening act, Matt Nathanson, to join them in Nampa. If you have tickets from any of the previous dates, those will be honored for the 2023 date.

Get our free mobile app

The venue has more than 19 concerts and the Snake River Stampede after-parties planned for this season. Chances are that you’ve probably already made plans to check out at least one of those events, which is why we wanted to give you a taste of some of the new things and changes you’ll find when you arrive this year!

7 HUGE Improvements You'll Find at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2023 Summer Concert Season is here! If you're planning on seeing an outdoor show at the Ford Idaho Center, here are some new things you can expect to see!

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho!