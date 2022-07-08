Boise Breast Cancer Survivor Sentenced To California Prison

Pam Hemphill, the 69-year-old grandmother and breast cancer survivor will not be enjoying her golden years for the next 60 days. The 'MagaGranny,' as she is known on social media, is traveling to California not to view Manhattan Beach but to serve time in a Federal Prison. Hemphill notified the public through social media that she would be doing time to film the storming of the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

The citizen journalist tells her followers that she will be receiving continued Cancer treatments while serving time in a federal prison. Hemphill said she regretted her decision to go to Washington.

Ms. Hemphill shared her address for those who would like to keep in touch with her through letters of encouragement.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

