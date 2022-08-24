Bogus Basin is off to new heights. Sorry, I just couldn't help that pun. :)

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)

What are some things Bous Basin has improved through admission and fees? New chairlifts, brush cutting, terrain expansion, brand new lift-served downhill bike park (The Basin Gravity Park), building the mountain coaster, several youth programs, lodge renovations.. happening year after year.. and plenty more to come. In fact Bogus Basin recently completed a 10-year master plan in just 5 years thanks to the support and growth of the community. They are now making plans for the next 10 year plan with more updates, upgrades and attractions.

One of the biggest upgrades that is currently under construction is a fun ropes course, Zipline and an aerial adventure course. When done it will stand 58 feet tall and will feature 3 levels of fun ranging from easy to difficult.

The mountain says this is just one of the major projects they are working on this summer. Many new fun activities and adventures will be ready for exploration by next summer 2023.

