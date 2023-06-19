107.9 LITE-FM’s BMF Blowout: Win Meet & Greet Passes, Carnival Wristbands

Boise Music Festival is Saturday, June 24! You’ve already done the hard work - getting your tickets. Now your favorite at workstation wants to take your BMF experience to the next level!

We’re talking about getting you face-to-face with this year’s Main Stage stars: Ludacris, Gary LeVox, Elle King and C&C Music Factory OR treating your kids to ride-all-day wristbands for the Boise Music Festival carnival for free.

So how do you win? To be truly transparent, we’re currently experiencing an outage with our studio phone system so until that’s fixed, we’ll be giving you codes to enter through the 107.9 LITE-FM app. If you don’t have our free app yet, you can download it using the box below:

Liste for the codes at 7:40 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.! Enter the code into the corresponding box below to get in to win.

The Fine Print: Since we can’t call you, keep an eye on your inbox! Winners will be notified via an e-mail from Michelle Heart. Prizes ALSO include a pair of GA tickets to get you through the gate. Once our phone systems our fixed, this sweepstakes will become a “Call Now to Win” contest. Thanks for hanging with us as we work through these technical difficulties!