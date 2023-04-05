Even though Mother Nature is going to torture us with a record number of days where the high temperature didn’t reach 60º, believe us when we say that the weather WILL warm up… eventually!

And when it does, event season in the Treasure Valley heats up, too! You’ve already got the big ones circled on your calendar: Boise Music Festival, Snake River Stampede, the Western Idaho and Canyon County Fairs. Between those treasured local events and summer concert season, there’s something happening nearly every weekend!

But should you find yourself without plans or you just want to burn a vacation day in the middle of the week, these incredibly beautiful “blue lakes” may be worth the road trip if you’re looking to try something you’ve never done before!

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

These watering holes have water so blue and so clear that they could be located somewhere in the Caribbean. You’ll almost forget you’re in Idaho…until you actually make contact with the water! It may look like the warm water of the tropics, but these bodies of water in Southern Idaho have the reputation of being pretty darn bone-chilling! That’s why more people enjoy kayaking through them than swimming or snorkeling for an extended period of time.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Southern Idaho Tourism, we were able to map out just how far three of the most popular “blue lakes” in Idaho are from Boise. There are also several gorgeous and helpful videos on YouTube offering visitors tips for the trip. You can watch those a little deeper into this article.

Remember, parking at state parks is FREE if you have an Idaho State Parks Passport. It's seriously the best $10 you'll spend when you renew your vehicle's registration. Learn more about getting one HERE.

IF YOU GO: No one in Idaho “owns” these destinations. They’re NOT on private property. The State of Idaho invites people to visit these spots through tourism websites and publications maintained by the Idaho Department of Commerce. Everyone should have an equal opportunity to get outside, be active and enjoy our state’s natural beauty.

That said, be good stewards of the land, practice the principles of “Leave No Trace” and leave the area better than you found it. Also, be respectful of those around you so that everyone can have a good experience. It’s the Idaho way!

These 3 Breathtaking Idaho Blue Lakes must Be On Your Summer Bucket List While they look like they belong in the Caribbean, these crystal clear blue waters are actually found in Idaho! Click the name of the destination to learn more about it!

YouTube Videos of Visits to Idaho's Blue Lakes

Blue Heart Springs

Box Canyon State Park

Ritter Island State Park

KEEP READING: 10 of Idaho's Most Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight Idaho is full of strange and mysterious places. These are 10 that are fairly visible if you know where to look!