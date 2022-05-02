Better Act Fast if You’re Going to One of These Boise Concerts

The strangest thing happened to me the other day.

But let me backup for a second, and explain myself a little bit first:

One of my favorite things in the entire world has always been attending concerts.

I absolutely love them – the music, the friendly people, the vibes, the energy – I want to go to all of the concerts, all of the time.

However, there are just so many concerts coming to Boise this summer that I knew I couldn’t go to all of them. I know, what a happy problem to have, right?

But there’s a couple in particular that I knew I wanted to go to at the Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, because they are some of my favorite bands and that is one of my favorite venues.

However, I just couldn’t quite bring myself to purchase concert tickets that were over $50 each at the time, so I begrudgingly put it off for a while.

Well, this was clearly a mistake.

Why was this a mistake?

When I finally admitted to myself that I didn’t care how much the concert tickets were, and I knew I wanted to go anyways –

The tickets were sold out.

S O L D O U T .

What?

At first I thought there must be some sort of mistake. There’s no way multiple concerts were already sold out?!

And how are so many people in the Boise area fans of these bands anyways?! *I see you, all of my fellow folksy/indie/acoustic music fans.*

Well, it was not a mistake, and I know I wasn’t the only person who was kicking themselves for taking their sweet time to purchase their tickets.

I can only assume so many concerts are rapidly selling out for one of two reasons:

1. So many newcomers have moved to the Treasure Valley over the last couple of years, so there’s just more people attending concerts in Boise these days.

2. Since concerts (and everything else) were canceled and shut down during the pandemic, everyone is eager to get outside and enjoy these experiences again.

But whatever the reasons may be, I was certainly shocked.

I love that so many people are avid concert goers, but I am definitely regretting not being more proactive and buying my tickets when I had the chance!

So, in a fair warning to all of you beautiful people, please be aware:

Concerts are selling out like craaaaaazy these days, so if you’re wanting to go to any of these shows, we’d recommend buying your tickets sooner rather than later.

*Also, some of these shows are currently sold out, but if you keep checking their website, resale tickets (for a higher price) may become available! So hope is not completely lost.

Well, party on, Wayne.

I’m sure I’ll be seeing some of you at these concerts, rain or shine!

