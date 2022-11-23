One of the Treasure Valley’s favorite holiday traditions returns on Thanksgiving night! The Idaho Botanical Garden is ready to welcome guests to its 26th season of Winter Garden aGlow!

When we visited the Idaho Botanical Garden in mid-September, you could see their team was already hard at work stringing up over 600,000 twinkling lights across their landscape. The display is truly a work of art and the biggest fundraiser of the year for the garden. Since our visit, they’ve put the final touches on this year’s display and will officially flip the switch on Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m.

So what should you know before you go? We’ll break it down for you.

Timed Ticketing is Back in 2022

Facebook/Idaho Botanical Garden Facebook/Idaho Botanical Garden loading...

It was an idea Winter Garden aGlow used for the first time in 2020 to help control crowds during the pandemic, but it turned out to be an idea that was a hit with everyone. Guests shared positive experiences on Facebook saying that the timed ticketing system helped alleviate stress about parking, made walking through the display feel less cramped and improved traffic on Warm Springs Avenue. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are sold in one-hour times ticketing blocks. They are available every thirty minutes and can be purchased HERE.

There will be NO one-way path this year. That means you can move along at your own pace and revisit your favorite spots.

Live Music in the Garden

Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash loading...

Winter Garden aGlow organizers are proud to bring back one of the community’s favorite parts of the garden experience - live music from school choirs and other choral groups from around the Treasure Valley. The following groups are scheduled to perform on these evenings:

11/30 COTR Youth Choir

12/1 Common Ground Community Chorus

12/2 Riverglen Junior High

12/7 COTR Contemporary Band

12/8 Encore Theater Carolers

12/10 Boise State Choir

12/14 Honor Choir

12/15 COTR Adult Choir

12/16 Essential Jazz Caroling

12/18 Boise Choruses

12/22 North Junior High School Choir

Santa is Back Too

Photo by LuAnn Hunt on Unsplash Photo by LuAnn Hunt on Unsplash loading...

Believe it or not, there are actually slow nights at the North Pole during the Christmas season. On those evenings Santa makes the trip to Boise to take photos and visit with the children. Santa will be at Winter Garden aGlow on the following dates from 6-9 p.m.

December 1

December 4

December 7

December 8

December 11 (Mrs. Claus is coming too!)

December 14

December 15

December 21

December 22

Don’t Miss These Cool Features

Facebook/Idaho Botanical Garden Facebook/Idaho Botanical Garden loading...

In addition to the lights, Winter Garden aGlow includes complimentary cocoa and cookies for guests, an opportunity to write letters to Santa, a stocking stuffer station and The Grinch wandering the garden.

KEEP READING: 7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!