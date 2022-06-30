Beloved Boise Area Halloween Attraction is for Sale AGAIN

The last time this property was on the market, it had a pending offer within three days. For one reason of another, that offer didn’t stick. It’s up for sale…again!

When we say “the last time it was on the market,” that wasn’t long ago. We first found out that the property was for sale in late April 2022. For 17 years, it was home to a one-of-a-kind, only in Idaho corn maze. The property we’re talking about is Linder Farms!

The Halloween attraction, which was also home of the official corn maze of the Boise State Broncos, announced in March 2020 that their upcoming season would be its last. We’re not shocked that the owners were flooded with kind comments and well wishes. We’re also not shocked that a lot of people had questions about what would become of the location.

The owners addressed those questions in a Facebook post reading:

"Some are asking what the future holds for the property. The answer is not yet determined. We have decided to make this our final season primarily because it is time for our lives to go in a different direction."

Shortly after the season concluded, fans learned that the farm would become Guardians Academy, a skills-based trade and outdoor academy. When the news broke, KTVB reported that the academy would lease the land from the family who owned Linder Farms with an option to buy it after five years. The farm still hosted a small fall festival and pumpkin patch in the fall.

We're not sure what fell through, but Guardians Academy is no more. They shared the following message on their website while announcing the academy would close on January 28, 2022

We have been truly blessed and fortunate to have had this time with all of you, with your children and with our incredible educators. We are grateful for the opportunity to have been able to plant the seeds of a new and different model of education here in the Treasure Valley. We are grateful for your faith in what we do and for your bravery to try something new. We hope that you will continue forward and not only ignite the embers within your children but those around you as well! Thank you for everything.

The Fiest family liquidated their equipment, commercial kitchen supplies, tractors and other supplies through an auction and put the property up for sale.

The sale includes a 6,179 square foot, 7 bedroom, 6 bathroom home and the iconic, three-level, 7,776 square foot red barn. It sits on 14.72 acres. The listing states that the future land map of Kuna shows mixed-use/development potential. The listing, once again, has an asking price of $3.6 million. That’s how much they asked for the first time around.

