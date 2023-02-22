Beloved Boise Area Halloween Attraction Is Now A HUGE Rental

For more than 17 years, the property was home to a one-of-a-kind, only-in-Idaho corn maze. After several failed attempts to sell it, the property has a new use!

The property we’re talking about is the property at 7165 Linder Rd or what you probably knew as Linder Farms. In early March 2020, the Feist family announced that the 2020 season would be the last season for their famous corn maze. As the official corn maze of the Boise State Broncos, at least half of the maze was BSU themed for many years.

After the season concluded, the family leased their land to a skills-based trade and outdoor academy called Guardians Academy. The lease was supposed to last at least five years and give the school the opportunity to buy the property at the end of the term. We’re not entirely what happened, but the school folded last January.

Facebook/Linder Farms LLC Facebook/Linder Farms LLC loading...

The Feists ended up liquidating their equipment, commercial kitchen supplies, tractors and other supplies through an auction and put their property on the market for $3.6 million in April 2022 and again in June. Realtor.com shows that the listing was removed in August and it looks like the family is going to hold onto it a little bit longer.

They’ve transitioned it into a VRBO rental that can accommodate large groups. According to the listing, they allow guests to host events there like birthday parties, family reunions, weddings and any reasonable gathering of up to 75 guests that won’t disrupt the neighborhood.

Weddings?! How cool would that be to get married at the pumpkin patch you LOVED growing up?

Chances are you never got to see the inside of the 9-bedroom home so here’s your chance. These are some photos we found on the VRBO listing.

Linder Farms is Now a VRBO and Here's What it Looks Like The family that owns the beloved former Halloween destination is now making it available to rent. At $575-$650 a night, it's not the cheapest place to stay the night but it sleeps up to 20 guests! If you divided up the cost between that many people, it works out to $29-33 ish.

KEEP READING: These 9 Airbnbs Are Close To Boise And Are Absolutely Wild