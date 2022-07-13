Amazing Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is Coming to Boise!

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo has channeled her way into the homes and hearts of millions of Americans, and she's about to do the same in Boise, Idaho. Her ethereal gift for connecting with angels and our departed loved ones, who Theresa lovingly refers to as "Spirit," has helped thousands heal from loss and grief.

I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was four years old, but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven. After suffering from debilitating anxiety and trying to manage it on my own and with a therapist for years, my mom introduced me to a spiritual healer and teacher named Pat Longo. After just one session, she told me that I was suppressing Spirit’s energy, which caused a lot of my anxiety, and helped me learn to channel Spirit through my chakras and release it with my words. I began to heal and come into my own. —Theresa Caputo

BOUND FOR BOISE

The star of TLC's break-out series is making her way to the Gem State to deliver messages of healing, comfort, and inspiration to audience members at the Morrison Center, located on Boise State University's campus. Throughout the show, Theresa will open up about her incredible experiences throughout her 20-year journey to understanding her unique ability.

"I’m grateful for an ability that’s brought countless people comfort and joy, helped many believe in an afterlife, led others to trust that their loved ones are safe and at peace, and shown them that those souls are guiding, encouraging, and loving them from the Other Side. My wish for everyone I meet is that Spirit gives them a message that brings them the most peace at that moment."

THERESA'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

14 seasons of TLC's Long Island Medium television series

Author of four Novels (two of which are NY Times Best-Sellers) "There's More to Life than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stores & Insights from the Other Side" 2013 "You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven" 2014 "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones & Learn to Live Again" 2017 "Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses with Wisdom from the Other Side" 2020



THERESA ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For a closer look at Theresa's fabulous and mysterious gift, follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and her highly praised podcast, "Hey, Spirit!"

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Morrison Center - 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho 83725

Date: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Event Start Time: 7:30 P.M.

Event Length: Approx. 120-140 minutes (no intermission)

Ticket Price Range: $44.75-$94.75

Ticket Availability: On-Sale Now!

FYI: While Theresa will "read" various show attendees, ticket purchase does not guarantee a "reading."

