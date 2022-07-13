Admit it. There was a good period of time this spring where you thought that summer was never actually going to arrive in the Treasure Valley.

Mother Nature would tease us with a taste of it during the work week and then snatch it away from us, replacing it with rainy, windy, cold weather. Then all of a sudden? It’s like the clouds parted and summer finally arrived. Now, we’re staring down the potential of six triple digit days in a row.

When the temperatures are this hot, how nice would it be to escape to your own backyard oasis? Not a public pool where you have to pay an admission pool. Not a community pool where your neighbor’s kids splash you while you’re trying to read a book poolside. Your own pool. With your own family and whoever you choose to invite over.

Well, if by some miracle you’re in the market to buy, we found the five most affordable homes with pools for sale in Boise. And we’re talking in-ground pools, not something you can buy from Walmart and pop-up in the backyard.

So go ahead, poke around and picture yourself relaxing in your favorite backyard oasis!

5 Most Affordable Boise Homes With Spectacular In-Ground Pools When you live in a city that routinely sees close to 10 days in the triple digits every summer, a pool is one of the nicest amenities you can have on your property! Here are the five cheapest properties with in-ground pools for sale in Boise as of July 12, 2022.

