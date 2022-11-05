Aaron Carter Dead at 34
Aaron Carter has tragically passed away at the age of 34.
The “I Want Candy” singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif. According to TMZ, he was found by authorities in his bathtub after they received a 9-1-1 call around 11 A.M. that a male had drowned.
Following standard procedure, homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, though there appears to be no signs of foul play via initial investigation. His home is currently cornered off with caution tape and police on the scene.
Stars We Lost in 2022
See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.