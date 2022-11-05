Aaron Carter Dead at 34



Aaron Carter has tragically passed away at the age of 34.

The “I Want Candy” singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif. According to TMZ, he was found by authorities in his bathtub after they received a 9-1-1 call around 11 A.M. that a male had drowned.

Following standard procedure, homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, though there appears to be no signs of foul play via initial investigation. His home is currently cornered off with caution tape and police on the scene.