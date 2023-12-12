A Touching Daughter’s Christmas Wish for Her Brave Mom

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Being a single mom is tough enough as it is. It's even tougher when you have to make the decision to uproot your family from a situation that you know is no longer safe or healthy for them, with no plan of what happens next. Asia's watched her mom walk this road during what's been an incredibly difficult year of transition for their family.

It breaks her heart to see her mom, Christa, cry and worry about trying to put together Christmas, when she knows that she needs to be focusing on healing and paying bills to keep the lights and heat on for Asia and her sisters. She told us she doesn't want Christmas to be a day where her mom is apologizing because the holiday wasn't picture perfect. She just wants her mom to smile and create some happy memories with the girls, even if they're simple and stripped down.

We know that Christa's had to be incredibly brave this year and it was an honor to help put together something to remind her that no matter how dark the road might look sometimes, she's surrounded by people who love and support her. Our elves piled in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery to deliver a surprise that was needed even more than we could've predicted.

Click play to listen to Asia tell us about her amazing mom and how overwhelmed Christa was when she found the elves at her door.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

