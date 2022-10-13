A Simple Strategy For Protecting Our Children From Sex Offenders On Halloween

No Tricks, Just Treats

Halloween is one of the most iconic holidays in a child's life. The fun, the costumes, and the candy are the magic behind those golden Fright Night memories. As parents ourselves, our task and purpose is keeping our kids and your kids safe on Halloween. So, before you take your child trick or treating, we recommend referencing the 26-city gallery below for the locations of Idaho's registered sex offenders.

Click each pic to see the comprehensive list of that city's sex offenders.

Idaho's Sex Offender Law

Idaho's Sex Offender Law was enacted for public safety on July 1,1993. The law identifies convicted sex offenders and mandates they register their sex crimes with local law enforcement.

The act has since evolved into what is now known as the Sexual Offenders Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act of 1998.

Its changes and reforms are targeted at preventing recidivism among convicted sex offenders. This is partly accomplished through disclosing a sex offender's crimes to their community and with local sheriff.

As of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Idaho State Police have exposed 5,125 registered sex offenders on the Idaho Sex Offender Registry.

Interested in learning more about your neighborhood's sex offender convicts? Access the Idaho Sex Offender Registry search here.

Friendly Neighbor or Sexual Deviant? 26 Idaho Cities Ranked By Sex Offender Totals

Have You Experienced Halloween's Number One Injury? Pumpkin-carving in the spirit of Halloween is a classic American tradition.

Halloween 2022 is Much Better With These Idaho-Inspired Costumes Halloween is approaching fast! Check out these Idaho-inspired costume ideas for Halloween 2022!