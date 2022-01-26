’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Alina Kozhevnikova Fired After Racist Posts Resurface Online

90 Day Fiancé star Alina Kozhevnikova has been fired from the hit reality series after her old racist social media posts resurfaced online.

On Wednesday (Jan. 26), TLC announced Kozhevnikova's exit from the reality show in a statement to Page Six.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network stated. “She will not appear on the upcoming ‘Tell All,’ any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Social media users shared alleged screenshots of Kozhevnikova's past Instagram and Facebook posts from 2014 and 2015, in which the reality star made several racist remarks.

Content warning below // racism, racial discrimination

One Twitter user shared an apparent Facebook post Kozhevnikova wrote addressing a party she attended where she used the N-word eight times. "I'm sorry everyone for writing these words but this is one of the funniest things," she wrote at the time.

An Instagram photo showed Kozhevnikova wearing a bandana. She captioned the photo using the N-word once again and called herself a "gangsta."

Kozhevnikova also shared a photo of herself wearing pink traditional Indian attire and captioned the photo, “Got married today! Became a 134th wife!”

In another offensive remark, Kozhevnikova revealed her crush on Hugh Grant but noted that because "his wife is Asian," his "kids would be kinda Asian," in an apparent reference to the actor's ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

On Jan. 14, Kozhevnikova apologized for her past racist posts via Instagram in a since-expired Story.

Kozhevnikova claimed that she did not fully understand what she was saying because her native language is Russian.

“I saw a lot of people on social media using [the N-word], so I thought it was like ‘bro’ or ‘fella’, but I was wrong. Again, my deepest apologies to those who were hurt by my words," she wrote.

On Monday (Jan. 24), however, Kozhevnikova defended her past statements in a new Instagram Story. “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too ... the answers are coming," she wrote.

In response to the controversy, Kozhevnikova's fiancé, Caleb Greenwood, released a statement.

“For everyone asking about the recent buzz. Let’s keep watching and see what happens,” he wrote in an Instagram Story shared Tuesday (Jan. 25).

Kozhevnikova first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during Season 5 this past December.