90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media.

The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.

"Today is a beautiful day, after raining the air is so fresh and with good moisture," he wrote alongside a gallery of photos. "I trimmed my beard and climbed to the rooftop cooked spicy cabbage for dinner."

In the first photo, Chao showed off his beard while posing for a rooftop selfie.

Check out the pics and his new bearded look below:

Chao's beard is going over well with fans of the show, who rushed to commend him on switching up his style.

"Love the new look. Very handsome," one person gushed in the comments section.

"Looking delicious Johnny," another wrote.

"Keep the beard," someone urged.

Others commented on his relationship with his 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days girlfriend Ella Johnson and the cheating incident that some believed called their relationship into question.

"Stay in china," one commenter urged. "Find yourself a nice girl and take care of your child and your family." .

"I like this new look you [have] & I HOPE Ella has FINALLY appreciated you as her Man," another wrote.

If you're unfamiliar with Chao and Johnson's relationship, read on to find out what went down.

What Happened With Johnny and Ella on 90 Day Fiancé?

Johnny Chao and Ella Johnson detailed their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Johnson lives in America, while Chao lives in China. The duo met online and entered a relationship with Johnson referring to her man as her "Asian prince."

Watch her introduce their relationship below:

Chao and Johnson planned on spending time together in the U.S., but he was never able to make it to her home state of Idaho, according to ScreenRant.

Although there were logical reasons for the delayed travel plans, Johnson reportedly slept with another man. This led to allegations that she had cheated. The couple is reportedly attempting to make it work, and Johnson shared her side of the story on Instagram.

"I was attacked and unable to state that Johnny and I were in an open relationship," she wrote in a post. "Second off we had never even met so you can be upset and think I cheated. I don't believe I did and neither did he."

Johnson teased that fans would see more of their relationship in the future.

Check out her post below: