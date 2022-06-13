Here in Idaho, we don't have an NBA team to get behind. Salt Lake City is about 4.5 hours from Boise, and that's probably the closest team to us. Portland has the Trail Blazers, but even though we share a border with Oregon, Portland is still very far away. California is close to Idaho. However, the closest team to us would be the Sacramento Kings and...well, they aren't making the playoffs. So, without a team in close proximity to root for, I have to get creative to determine which team will have my support in the Finals, this year.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images loading...

Game 5 is tonight in the Bay area, with the series currently tied up 2-2. That means it's fair game for me to make my pick now, even though it's very late into the series. With all due respect to the Boston Celtics, I will be supporting the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why I made the choice to back the Warriors.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images loading...

