4 Boise Mansions You Could Buy if You Win the Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $500 million and will just keep growing until the winning numbers are pulled on Tuesday night!

If you're the one left standing with the lucky ticket, what would you spend the cash on? I've had a dream of building my own backyard roller coaster since I was in elementary school. Combine my love of coasters with an idea I got from a Sweet Valley Kids book, you have a woman in her 30s still believing that dreams do come true! But, let's be honest. Roller coasters aren't everyone's cup of tea. Maybe you get motion sickness and rather buy a HUGE house with your winnings. Check out these 4 HUGE Boise mansions you could afford with your Mega Millions winnings!

5 Beds, 7.5 Baths

10,757 Square Feet

Amenities include: Indoor pool/hot tub, wine cellar, two master bedrooms

5 beds, 6.5 baths

5,845 Square Feet

Amenities include: Rooftop terrace living area with torchlights, firefit, dragon fountain/hot tub, stone bar and greenhouse, made of Idaho sandstone and reclaimed hardwood...and it's the Boise Castle, duh!

4 beds, 4 baths

4,256 Square Feet

Amenities include: Uncompromised views of Downtown Boise and the foothills, gourmet kitchen, beverage bar, rooftop patio