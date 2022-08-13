If you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations, the you need to get to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner this weekend!

The second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention kicked off on Friday, August 12 and runs through Sunday, August 14! The convention features over 100 hours of programming and embraces all of the best parts of Halloween: costumes, haunted houses, scary movies, paranormal investigations...you name it, it's represented.

Get our free mobile app

Highlights from day one included the Zombie Walk through Downtown Boise, Cosmic Karaoke show by the Treasure Valley Avengers and a concert from the Hideous Monsters. Our friend and photographer extraordinaire, Chris Wethered, caught some awesome images of some of the best cosplays and make-up looks from Day 1!

Ready to join the spooky fun after seeing the pictures? The convention is selling tickets at the door! Tickets for a Saturday/Sunday combo pass are $45. Day passes for either Saturday or Sunday are $25.

Here's What You Missed on Day One of the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention The convention is back for year two at the Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Boise!

KEEP READING: 20 of the Lowe Family Farmstead's Greatest MAiZE Designs The unveiling of the Lowe Family Farmstead's corn maze design is another sign that spooky season is just around the corner! You'll see this year's design after a look back at these incredible works of art from over the years!