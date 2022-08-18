13 Generic Substitutes Idahoans Hate to an Uncomfortable Degree

Public Service Announcement: Idahoans hate off-brand groceries.

In life and in the grocery store, Idahoans keep it real. And we're not ashamed of it. Just like teachers prefer Crayola crayons over the Rose Art reject alternative, we show up for real Kraft Mac & Cheese and the one-of-a-kind high only real Oreos can provide. And it doesn't stop at food. When it comes to toilet paper, only the most divine quilted quality comfort will do for our high-class ass. Our sh*t tickets have a higher thread count than Martha Stewart's fanciest linens.



via GIPHY

But before you judge us, hear us out. Scroll through our gallery of 13 items we would never go generic for, and the logic behind our passionate opinions.

13 Products No Self Respecting Idahoan Would Buy the Generic Brand Of

