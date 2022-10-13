You Can Now Purchase Lottery Tickets On Your Phone In Idaho

If having to make an extra pit stop kept you from purchasing lottery tickets like the Powerball and Mega Millions? Well, things just got a lot easier. The app Jackpocket is offering a safe and easy way to purchase lottery tickets in the state of Idaho.

According to PR Newswire "dahoans can now order lottery tickets from the convenience of their phone. Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in Idaho, offering lottery fans a new way to play."

The app is free to download, available on iOS and Android and allows you to play Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Idaho Cash, Pick3, and Pick 4.

The press release also said, "To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering Idahoans their first lottery ticket free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading Jackpocket and entering the code HEYID at checkout."

On the Jackpocket website their mission is to "create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. We’re the first officially licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S. to offer players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets. By helping today’s players participate in the lottery from the convenience of their smartphones, Jackpocket also helps state lotteries drive incremental revenue to fund essential state programs, such as education, veterans services, natural resources, and more."

So, will you be downloading the app and playing today?

The Jackpocket App Check out the Jackpocket App that is now legal in Idaho.

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining This list is up to date as of August 30, 2022!