Tremendous Boise Pizzeria Declared One of the Very Best in America

Pizza might just be one of the most versatile foods in the entire world. The list of crust styles is extensive: hand tossed, whole wheat, Neapolitan, Chicago style deep dish, gigantic foldable New York style slices, square Detroit pizza with crispy edges….even cauliflower.

And what do you top those crusts with? Well, that list is basically infinite! Just think of all the sauces. Marinara. Pesto. Alfredo. BBQ. Peanut butter. (Don’t knock a good peanut butter and jelly pizza until you try it.) Meats. Cheeses. Veggies. Fruits. There are thousands of creative combinations of pizzas you could make for every meal: breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts.

Plus, pizza is the ultimate meal for any situation. Having a party? Pizza. Game Day? Pizza. Celebrating an accomplishment? Pizza. Want to bribe your employees to come to a meeting that could’ve definitely been an email? Pizza. That’s a favorite in our office.

With versatility like that, it’s no one that the list of the best pizza places in any city, state or country is constantly and evolving. That’s exactly why Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Spots in the United States every year. How do they do it? First, they go to the tremendous list of businesses that are listed as pizza joints. Then they rank the pizzerias on a number of factors mainly driven by the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Idaho didn’t have a single pizza destination on the list in 2022, but when this year’s list was announced? A locally-owned, Boise pizza shop slid into the Top 100 at #82.

The Wylder in Boise was the only Idaho pizza destination on the list. The Wylder opened inside “The Fowler” in the Fall of 2017 and was the first of several restaurants owned and operated by Lizzy and Rex David. Their menu includes five red pizzas, four regular white pizzas and a seasonal white pizza that rotates. Some of those pizzas are directly inspired by Idaho like the “Bronco,” a salumi, pickled fresno chili and burrata red pizza and the “Gem State of Mind,” a white pizza topped with fingerling potato, caramelized onion, rosemary and sage.

In an interview with Territory Magazine, the Rexes said that they didn’t want to be limited by the standards of traditional Italian restaurants so everything from the interior design to the items on the menu was based on their favorite things. In addition to the pizzas, you’ll find things like sandwiches, meatballs and lasagna spread over their lunch and dinner menus.

The Rexes also own Certified Kitchen + Bakery, The Roosevelt Market and Wyld Child. They’re planning on opening a new restaurant named “Percy” soon.

So what OTHER pizza places in our area did you think deserved a spot on Yelp’s Top 100? You told us that these are the most underrated pizza joints in the Treasure Valley.

