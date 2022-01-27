Winter Is Far From Over Boise & Meridian – Remember Last February’s Snow?!
While it has been cold in Boise, Meridian and the Treasure Valley most of the areas no longer have much snow, if any at all. Especially in lower elevations. I live in Meridian and have been looking forward to sledding and snowman making in my neighborhood like last year but so far have only had a short couple of weeks here and there with any snow on the ground. I was cleaning out some old photos on my phone and cam across these snow pics from my property in Meridian last February.
This was a very crystal clear reminder that we still have a lot of winter ahead folks...
Currently there is little to now snow in our forecast for at least the next couple of weeks. It is hard to say if we will get a surprise snow dump in February but after seeing these pictures again I sure am not packing up my snow shovel, ice scraper or snow boots quite yet!
Regardless of what snow, or lack there of, looks like in your yard. There are still a lot of fun winter activities to have fun with. Check out the local winter tubing places to slide down.
