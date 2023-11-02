It snuck up on us. There weren’t too many times in 2023 that you’d wear a winter coat in the morning and regret it by the time you left work in the afternoon. It went from hot to pretty frigid quickly!

The temperatures dropping and the sun setting earlier are just signs that winter fun is just around the corner! And we say “winter fun” because, in Idaho, that cozy, warm feeling you get walking through gently falling snow extends far beyond the Christmas season! Thanks to snow in the mountains and temperatures cold enough to keep outdoor ice rinks open clear into February, there’s no shortage of winter activities for Idahoans of all ages!

Facebook/The Ice Palace Idaho Facebook/The Ice Palace Idaho loading...

Or of all abilities for that matter. With so many ski resorts in the Gem State, skiing and snowboarding are BIG. But is every Idahoan coordinated enough to enjoy them without falling or breaking a bone? Nope. Some of us are uncoordinated and enjoy more low-key, slower-paced activities.

Facebook/The Ice Palace Idaho Facebook/The Ice Palace Idaho loading...

How many of these winter activities have you visited in the past? Which ones are new to your bucket list this year? There’s at least ONE activity on the list that no one in Idaho has experienced yet because it’s brand new and doesn’t open until Black Friday!

Keep reading to explore the best of what winter in Idaho has to offer. Some of these outings begin before Thanksgiving!

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Idaho's 2 Incredible Indoor Waterparks Must Be On Your Winter Bucket List Did you know Idaho is home to not one but TWO incredible indoor water parks? They each offer something a little bit different, so scroll through to learn more about what makes them an incredible place to beat the winter blahs. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart