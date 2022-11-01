Win a Free Date Night: The Carpenters Platinum at the Egyptian

Karen Carpenter was one of the most beautiful voices in music and we lost her far too soon. Luckily, the songs she did as part of The Carpenters live on today thanks to The Carpenters Platinum!

The ensemble is a Carpenters tribute band and they're coming to the Egyptian Theater on Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. If it's been a little while since your last date night and you'd love a reason to dress up and hit the town, we'd love to send you to the show!

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash loading...

To win tickets, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Get our free mobile app

Then, just fill out your information and a quick one-question survey to be entered to win. It's really that easy! The contest will close on Thursday, November 3 at 3 p.m.

KEEP READING: 15 of the Treasure Valley's Favorite Go-To Date Night Restaurants What makes for the perfect date night? We think the answer varies depending on the couple, so we asked our listeners to share their favorite Treasure Valley date-night spots! These were the top contenders organized from the classiest to the more casual.