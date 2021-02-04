Win a $200 Target Gift Card With LITE-FM’s Pigskin Party Pool

The stage for February 13 is set. Cincinnati vs Los Angeles. You know the office bookie will be visiting your desk today asking you how many squares you want in the pool for the big game.

You'll chuckle and say something like "Didn't I just give you $10 for Mega Millions tickets last week?" before opening up your wallet and forking over more cash for your office's football squares game. Your team might not be in the game, but at least being on the grid makes it more exciting!

That's exactly why LITE-FM has started our own Pigskin Party Pool and YOU'RE invited to play without having to buy in! Just be caller #7 at 8:10, 9:10, 11:10 or 3:10 to win two squares on our board. Once it's full, we'll randomly assign numbers 0-9 to both the columns and rows. Those numbers will correspond with the final digit in the score of each team at the end of each quarter. If you're in the square where the scores intersect, you win!

Winners at the end of the first, second and third quarters will win free lunch from Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill! The listener in the square for the final score will go home with a $200 Target shopping spree!

LITE-FM app users, you'll have some bonus chances to win your squares! Make sure your alerts are turned on and keep an eye for our Pigskin Party Pool codewords. When you get one, enter it HERE for a chance to win your squares. Don't have the app yet? Use this box to download it now!

Get our free mobile app

6 Idaho Athletes Going to the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 9 Best Places to Watch Football in the Treasure Valley As Voted By You Football season is upon us! Whether you're cheering on the Broncos or rooting for your NFL team, these are the 10 best places to catch a game according to you!