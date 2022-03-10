For years and years, folks traveling to and from Boise complained about the lack of direct flights from Boise Airport. It's not unusual for most of us to fly to Denver, Salt Lake City, or another hub so we can catch a plane to our final destination.

25 Nonstop Flights from Boise Here are the nonstop destinations that you can get to without changing planes from our airport.

My parents are notorious for flying Southwest Airlines, which means they have to catch three or four connections before arriving in Boise.

Boise's airport continues to expand thanks to Idaho's historic growth. The Boise Chamber of Commerce worked on getting nonstop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, and even New York City over the years. More airlines are servicing our area than ever before, which means more nonstop flights from the Boise Airport.

In the spirit of Southwest Airlines' slogan, 'wanna get away?' The Idaho Statesman compiled a list of nonstops to and from Boise Airport.

