There are dozens of reasons that Idahoans plan trips to Vegas. Celebrating landmark birthdays, throwing bachelorette parties, cheering on Ashton Jeanty’s Raiders or just because you need a getaway. Unfortunately, one of the most affordable flights from Boise to Sin City will end soon.

If you tried to disconnect from the news and social media over the Labor Day Weekend, it’s possible that you missed the headlines announcing that Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy on Friday, August 29.

Or it just didn’t register with you, since it was the second time that the discount airline filed for bankruptcy within the last calendar year.

In the announcement, the airline’s CEO explained that since emerging from the first bankruptcy in March, it became clear that they hadn’t done enough to get the airline back on its feet financially. While going through its second bankruptcy, the airline is still flying. Guests can book new flights, use tickets they’ve already booked and enjoy flight credits and loyalty points that they’ve earned. Employees will still get their paychecks and benefits.

However, the airline will be making changes in order to reduce its money woes. While adjusting their cost structure is a major part of that, so is optimizing the network. Their press release reveals that means “reducing its presence in certain markets.”

Spirit Airlines To Exit Boise and 10 Other Cities

Unfortunately, Boise happens to be one of those markets. CBS News confirmed that Spirit will end service at 11 airports in October, including Boise. Other cities are:

Portland, Oregon

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oakland, California

Sacramento, California

San Diego, California

San Jose, California

Birmingham, Alabama

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Columbia, South Carolina

The airline told CBS that they’ll be reaching out to customers with travel booked beyond October 2 with options on how to make it right. One of those options is a refund.

Spirit Becomes the Second Discount Airline to Leave Boise in 2025

Spirit choosing to leave Boise is a reflection of where the airline itself is at, not the Boise Airport and the experience it provides for travelers.

That said, Spirit is the second discount airline to exit the airport this year. Avelo Airlines ended its service from Boise to Sonoma, California in April. At the time, SFGATE reported that the decision was made after the airline entered a contract with the federal government to fly deportation flights for ICE.