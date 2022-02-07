Why Idaho Must Now Stop the Reckless Insane Road Behavior

A troubling new report says it's more dangerous to drive in Idaho since 2005. Vehicle deaths are at an all-time dangerous level. Some blame the pandemic others have their unique explanations. There is a simple fact that we have more people on our roads than ever before. We continue to document aggressive driving by in-state and out-of-state drivers.

Idaho's Horrifying Lead in National Traffic Deaths

It's time for Idaho's Legislature to empower local and state police departments to enforce safety laws. Although we currently have a labor crisis among state and local law enforcement agencies. We've offered solutions such as the controversial red-light cameras and enforcement of speed limits. Nothing seems to curb the rise in vehicle collisions in Idaho.

The legislature and the governor need to spend some of the nearly two-billion-dollar surplus expanding the state police and local departments. Consumer Reports say that a difference in speed of just a few miles can make the difference between life and death. We are a state that values limited government, but that doesn't mean we leave the highways to the survival of the fittest.

Car Crashes Into Boise Restaurant

Idaho State Police launch extra patrols around the holidays. Idahoans have become familiar with terms like 'click it or ticket' and the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. New programs have to be developed to stop aggressive tailgating, speeding, and failure to follow the road rules.

A state and federal program must be developed to reduce speeding and several other unsafe driving habits. The program is needed now more than ever. Our safety depends on folks acting responsibly on the road.

