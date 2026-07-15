Sometimes you don’t need a week off or a plane ticket. Sometimes all you need is one night away, a great meal, a comfortable room, and a chance to unplug together.

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One of the things I love about living in Idaho is that we’re surrounded by places that feel like they’re hundreds of miles away, even though many are just an hour or two from home. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, planning a surprise date weekend, or just need a break from the daily routine, these Idaho staycation destinations make it easy to recharge without spending half your vacation traveling.

8 Romantic Idaho Staycation Spots Couples Will Love Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Sometimes the Best Vacation Is the Closest One

The best part about an Idaho staycation is that you spend less time traveling and more time actually relaxing.

Whether it’s watching the sunset over Payette Lake, soaking in natural hot springs, enjoying rooftop views in downtown Boise, or sharing a bottle of Idaho wine overlooking the vineyards, you really don’t have to leave the state to make memories together.

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Only Have The Day?

Not every romantic getaway requires an overnight stay. If your schedule (or your budget) doesn’t allow for a weekend away, Idaho is full of memorable day-trip destinations. Pack a picnic and head to Lucky Peak, take a scenic drive through the Boise National Forest, spend an afternoon wine tasting along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, wander the shops in McCall or Idaho City, or enjoy a leisurely lunch in Crouch. Sometimes a few uninterrupted hours together are all it takes to feel like you’ve escaped, even if you’re back home by bedtime.