4 Incredible Vintage WWII Era Fighter Planes Will Soar Over Boise Next Week
Many Idahoans look forward to Memorial Day because it gives them one of the first opportunities of the year to get out of the office, unwind and relax. While you certainly deserve the downtime, it’s important to remember the real reason for the holiday.
And that’s remembering the brave men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our country and our freedom. One of the coolest ways that the Treasure Valley does that is with a vintage airplane flyover organized by the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa! Every year, the museum gets in contact with the pilots who know how to fly World War II-era fighter planes and invites them to take part in a flyover that soars over 11 different cemeteries, parks and medical facilities in Boise, Meridan, Nampa and Eagle.
This year’s tribute includes four planes:
- John Maloney (Chino, CA) in the Boise Bee, a P-51C
- Jim Thomas (Danville, CA) in Sneak Attack, a P-40E
- Gary Peters (Lewiston) in Patty Ann II, a P-51D
- John Hinton (Chino, CA) in PArrot Head, a P-40 N
On Memorial Day, the museum is open on its “Summer Hours” schedule from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with discounted admission. They’ve invited out The Rusty Dog, Big Meats BBQ and Kona Ice for a little food truck rally on the property.
So where should you look if you want to see these very cool planes? Below is the tentative flight path and times for Monday, May 29. The museum reminds spectators that they may cancel the flyover if the weather gets iffy and encourages people to double-check their Facebook page for the latest updates.
Warhawk Air Museum's Memorial Day Flyover Flight Path 2023
