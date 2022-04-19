I will be the first to admit that I am a bit skeptical of psychics. That's not to say that I am not any less fascinated by them, I just find it difficult to believe that certain people are blessed with powers like connecting with spirits or reading the future. Call me small-minded, ignorant, or even just another skeptic. I fathom how it all works.

All of that being said, I am always curious and intrigued by things like this because what if I am wrong? I would love to be proven wrong. I truly would. I dig into everything "weird" and paranormal that I can in hopes that I'll finally find something that proves me wrong. Strange? Maybe, but isn't that what we're here for?

There are people out there who share similar skepticism but unfortunately, their skepticism came after they felt like there ripped off by who they thought was a "psychic." These are their reviews... and geez, are they painful to read. Do these awful reviews change the way you view psychics or are these just isolated incidents?

Want a Psychic Reading in Idaho? Read These 8 Awful Reviews First Idahoans share their most cringeworthy and painful psychic experiences... do you have an experience that beats these?

