How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?

Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results.

Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh as you can get in the fast-chain game. Shoot, they even "out-pizza'd the Hut."

Coming in at number two is Papa John's and according to 247Tempo.com, Idaho's favorite pizza chain is Domino's Pizza. Now, this is not so much a dig at Domino's as it's more of a question as to how we even made this list. It's almost like whoever made the pick for Idaho on this list at 247Tempo.com simply made it up. Since being in Idaho, I haven't seen or heard of one person claiming Domino's pizza is where it's at. The proof is in the pudding, just take a look at the Domino's locations in Boise:

The folks at 247Tempo claim that the study "ranked based on GPS search data from millions of Americans." If that's true, here's a map for the people who are unaware of the local pizza spots in Boise:

In all seriousness, if you enjoy Domino's, Papa John's, or Papa Murphy's, that's on you - I mean that's up to you. We just want to support our local pizzerias and business owners in Boise. At the end of the day, it's all about the pizza and we salute anyone who's down to enjoy a delicious slice whether it's local or chain.

Who would you rank as having the best pizza in Boise? Let's take a look at some of the best local spots in the Treasure Valley.

What do you think?