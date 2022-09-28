How To Speak “Boise” On The Road

The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.

One could argue that Treasure Valley drivers even have their own “road language”; a code if you will. What makes this road language of the Treasure Valley interesting is how universal it is. You could realistically use most of these methods of communication anywhere you, please.

Here’s your friendly waiver, I’m not here to condone road rage but rather to share the observations from the things I’ve seen on the road. I will say that it’s possible that I am deserving of these means of communication with my driving ability because again… anything is possible on the roads.

