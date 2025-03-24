26 Idaho Walmart Stores Are About to Make a BIG Change at Checkout

Last year, Walmart became the focus of an internet rumor about a major change at checkout. While the initial rumor turned out to be a hoax, the big box retailer did recently confirm that it will be making a change in 2025.

Idaho Walmart Targeted by “Mutilated Cash” Rumor

In December, headlines like “Goodbye to these Bills: Walmart Announces That it Will Not Accept These Dollar Bills Starting in December” and “Here’s Why Walmart Will No Longer Accept These Dollar Bills at Checkout” spread quickly across social media.

The articles claimed that Walmart, along with other major retailers, would no longer accept cash that they deemed “mutilated.” It was, allegedly, an attempt to crackdown against counterfeit bills being used in their stores.

The rumors were so rampant, that Walmart ended up telling The U.S. Sun:

These stories are not accurate and there is no upcoming policy change.

What Big Change Are Idaho Walmarts Making in 2025?

While Walmart may not have made a policy change regarding mutilated cash, they are about to make a significant change at checkout over the next few months. The Street reports that Walmart is ending its relationship with Affirm, which they’ve been using as their “Buy Now, Pay Later” partner for the last six years.

Instead, Walmart will be making the switch to a Swedish brand called Klarna. CNBC explains that once Klarna’s ready to roll at Walmart, customers can use it as an option to pay for items over the course as little as three months or as long as three years.

The switch will take a bit of time, but Walmart is optimistic that they’ll have Klarna fully integrated by the time the 2025 Holiday shopping season begins.