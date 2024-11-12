Safety Experts Ask Idahoans To Remove These 7 Items From Their Wallets ASAP

Of all the things that could derail your day and send you into a panic, losing your wallet or having your wallet stolen is near the top. But then you think “Well, it’s not like I had any cash in there anyway.”

If that’s where your mind went, you’re certainly not alone in feeling that way. According to Capital One Shopping, almost half of Americans use NO cash on a weekly basis. In fact they estimate that over the course of 2024, 13.4% of us will have used absolutely NO cash this year.

READ MORE: 9 Bumper Stickers That Idahoans Should Take Off Their Car ASAP

When we had our wallet stolen from our car parked in Southeast Boise a few years ago, we truly believed the fact that there was no cash in it is why it got chucked in a canal nearby. A kindhearted neighbor found it during his walk and when he returned it to the office, everything was still in there.

Canva Canva loading...

If we had to guess, the thieves were likely young people hoping to get away with cash. They probably figured that as soon as we realized our wallet was missing, we’d lock or cancel our credit cards before they could use them.

Get our free mobile app

That’s exactly what we did. Was waiting for new cards and having to switch all of our autopays to the new numbers hyper annoying? Yes. Were we a little miffed that we’d already paid $20 for a replacement driver’s license before our neighbor found the wallet. Absolutely, but since you locked everything down…no harm, no foul, right?

Not exactly. According to security experts, there are plenty of other things in your wallet that could have put your identity, bank account or safety at risk. That’s why they recommend removing these things from your wallet ASAP, as there’s no reason for you to carry them with you on a day to day basis. With more than 9,094 reports of fraud in Idaho in 2022, they may just be on to something here.

Experts Warn You to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 7 Car Stickers and Accessories Idahoans May Want to Remove According to the Meridian Police Department, these sorts of stickers may make your family the target of a crime. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart