Umm… This $2.4 Million Home for Sale in Meridian is Amazing!

This $2.4 million home is for sale in Meridian, and you just won’t even believe your eyes ­– it’s incredible.

It also has some history that will blow your mind.

The home was built in 2006, and let me just say, it was definitely not worth $2.4 million back then. In fact, just 10 years ago (2012) it was only listed at $641,500.

Umm… that’s basically a $1.8 million jump in 10 years!

But it also appears to have been upgraded a lot, and as you can see from the pictures, there’s an unfinished basement that can be turned into whatever the next owner wants. The listing actually says, “The nearly 1,300 sq. ft of unfinished basement is perfect for a home gym, entertainment area or can easily be finished out and is already plumbed and wired for additional living space.”

So, this home has been a work in progress, but the work is definitely paying off!

This is a 6,536 square-foot home with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 4-car garage, and a bunch of other very cool features and amenities.

The property’s listing says, “Features include top of the line Viking stainless steel appliances, 18' ceilings, main level master retreat with his and hers closet, luxurious office, and a great room with windows that nearly reach the ceiling for tons of natural light.”

I hope you have as much fun looking through the pictures as I did! Here are nearly 50 photos so you can go see for yourself! 👀

