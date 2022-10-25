Two Idaho High Schools Battle For Nation’s Top School Mascot

Idaho sports teams are known for their excellence on the field and for having some of the most unique and memorable mascots in all high school, college, and professional sports. Now two Idaho high schools have a chance to have their mascot declared the nation's top mascot.

And yes, you can vote to help them get over the top. The sports site ScorebookLive has scouted mascots from across the nation in hopes of finding who is the most popular high school mascot. The site put together a tournament involving several very creative brackets. For example, the twelve finalists had to win each unique bracket composed of jobs, food, animals, mythical creatures, historical figures, geography, science, action, pun, stuff, class struggle, and random.

Two Idaho high schools have made the final twelve and need your help to win the big prize. The first team is the Camas County Mushers from Fairfield, Idaho. Although the town is small, they outkicked the coverage by winning the jobs bracket. Who doesn't love a musher when it snows and snows and snows?

Our second Gem State finalist is Shelley Russets from Eastern Idaho. Yes, the mascot is a big potato in royal garb. Several members of the Score Book Live staff are pulling for our potato. (Who doesn't love potatoes?)

Now is your chance to help these two Idaho schools win the title of the nation's top high school mascot. Voting is underway, and the Mushers and Russets need your help. Go to this link here and vote early and often!

Idaho Mascots: That School Is a What!? Mascots are a special addition to any school or sports team and they often encompass what makes that group special. It is a sense of pride that keeps the spirit of a mascot alive. Here in Idaho we have some unique ones...and a very controversial one, too.

Idaho Colleges Ranked By Acceptance Rate Niche, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces for their lifestyle, looked at Idaho's major higher learning institutions and ranked them base on which ones were the hardest to get into. This is how things shook out.