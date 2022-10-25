Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]

Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today.

When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.

So what on earth was happening on the corner of Five Mile Road and Fairview Avenue just a couple of months ago? We can't tell if it was road rage, fun, or just a full on dance battle of one but clearly, something was in the air this day.

Check out the breakdown of this "so Boise" video & watch the full thing for yourself, below:

Idaho Man Has Suggestive Dance Party on Car Mid-Intersection A traditional "Chinese Fire Drill" has nothing on this man...

Oh my...here's the full thing:

If you had to guess, what do you think was happening here? It almost looks like the dancing man was trying to get under the skin of the vehicle behind him? Something was definitely awry.

This isn't the first time we've seen something crazy happen in the streets of Boise, though...

Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?

How about a throwback to this high speed police chase?

Boise High Speed Chase Caught on Camera On Sunday, April 10th, a high speed chase took place in the streets of Boise. The pursuit by Boise Police eventually ended near Bishop Kelly High School where more drama played out. Fantastic footage was captured by Vin Crosby, a well-known Boise meteorologist who said that during the chase, the suspect came within just feet of hitting him.

Check out the play-by-play and the action-packed video, below!

And of course, this insane traffic incident in Boise as well...