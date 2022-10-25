Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]
Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today.
When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.
So what on earth was happening on the corner of Five Mile Road and Fairview Avenue just a couple of months ago? We can't tell if it was road rage, fun, or just a full on dance battle of one but clearly, something was in the air this day.
Check out the breakdown of this "so Boise" video & watch the full thing for yourself, below:
Idaho Man Has Suggestive Dance Party on Car Mid-Intersection
Oh my...here's the full thing:
If you had to guess, what do you think was happening here? It almost looks like the dancing man was trying to get under the skin of the vehicle behind him? Something was definitely awry.
This isn't the first time we've seen something crazy happen in the streets of Boise, though...
