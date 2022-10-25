Former Boise State Player Is College Football’s #1 QB Prospect

We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.

His father recently told a publication that he had to get Hank out of Boise State. Mr. Bachmeier said the staff never lived up to their promises to fix the offensive line.

Boise State is not 5-2 despite a limited offense and an almost non-existent passing game. The team's success can be attributed to a down year in the Mountain West. The team is in the driver's seat to win the Mountain Division.

Althon Sports reviews his Boise State career while naming him the top college football quarterback currently without a team.

"The California native started 29 games for Boise State from 2019-22, including all eight of his appearances as a true freshman in '19. Bachmeier threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns to 19 picks and completed 61.5 percent of his passes with the Broncos. "

