Idaho Humane Society Says These 14 Thanksgiving Foods Are Dangerous For Dogs

On Thanksgiving Day, your home is full of wonderful, mouth-watering smells. While you load up your plates with delicious Thanksgiving sides, your dog hopes that something tasty will fall from your plate.

That or that your kids that are picky eaters will slip the foods they don’t want to eat under the table for Fido to enjoy. When pets are sniffing around the table, it’s only natural to want to share a table scrap or two with them but should you?

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to Thanksgiving foods, the Idaho Humane Society says you should proceed with caution. Certain Thanksgiving foods can make your pets sick to their stomachs or cause more dangerous symptoms like kidney failure and seizures. They shared a comprehensive list of “not dog-friendly” foods and we dug a little deeper into each category to find out exactly WHY those foods are dangerous to dogs.

Photo by Dominik QN on Unsplash Photo by Dominik QN on Unsplash loading...

You’ll find those foods below. If your pet DOES get into one of these foods and you're concerned for their well-being, WestVet is open and provides emergency pet care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We sincerely hope that your Thanksgiving weekend doesn't require a trip to the veterinarian, but if you want to keep their emergency number nearby it's 208-375-1600.

The Idaho Humane Society Says These 14 Thanksgiving Foods Could Make Your Dog Sick If your dog is naturally curious, chances are that they're going to give you big sad eyes while you're eating Thanksgiving Dinner in hopes that you'll toss them something yummy from the table. Here's what you should AVOID sharing for your pet's own good!

KEEP READING: Which Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day!