This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed.
Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Do you know what's even more boring than a side salad? Rolls. Just plain, old rolls. GrillCookBake.com crunched five years of numbers to determine that's Idaho's favorite side dish. We live in a state known for potatoes. Couldn't we at least show some interest in uber cliche mashed potatoes?!
Pie wasn't in the running for this "honor" simply because it's considered a dessert, not a side dish. If the pie is truly what you're looking forward to, you're in luck! According to MSN.com, the very best pie in Idaho is in our own backyard. When they broke down the best pie in every state, Boise Pie Co.'s Bourbon Pecan Pie came out on top.
Described as "toasted Bourbon pecans with a rich caramel-like filling baked inside our traditional crust," it's one of the three signature pies that Boise Pie Co. makes with Bourbon.
If you're hoping to order one for your Thanksgiving dinner, you better act quickly! Some of the pies in Boise Pie Co's online Thanksgiving Shop have already sold out but the Bourbon Pecan Pie, along with regular Pecan, Pumpkin Praline, Pumplin and a Green Chile & Cheese Frittata are still available.
Granny C's is Yelp's second-highest-rated bakery for pies in Boise. They're taking Thanksgiving orders through November 19.
Certified Kitchen + Bakery is the next highest-rated bakery STILL taking orders for Thanksgiving, but you need to move fast. They're closing their pre-orders on Sunday, November 13. They'll be happy to make you a Pumpkin, Pecan or Brown Bag Apple pie.
