6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Thanksgiving

We know that when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!

More and more major retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and we’ve heard from families all over the Treasure Valley how thankful they are for that decision. The majority of our listeners have told us that they feel that Thanksgiving is a day for family and nothing else.

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash loading...

And if you have family in the area to celebrate with, that’s hard to dispute. But does that mean that you need to stay cooped up in the house? We don’t think so! There are several events happening in and around Boise on Thanksgiving Day that don’t take time away from the family. They actually give you an opportunity to enhance family time and build some special memories together.

Get our free mobile app

If you or someone in your family gets a little stir-crazy, these are some fun family activities you can do ON Thanksgiving Day!

6 Boise Area Thanksgiving Day Events Where You Can Build Family Memories If you're someone who could never understand why people get up early to run on Thanksgiving morning, don't worry. These activities don't involve a frosty 5K!

KEEP READING: Which Boise Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day!