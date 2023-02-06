20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023

Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County.

When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot of variety on it. From fine dining to sushi, Italian to coffee shops, seafood to barbecue, there was a little bit of everything. Canyon County’s list looks a little bit different. Cuisine in the 2C features a lot of traditional American or Mexican foods that remind you of good home cooking.

How These Restaurants Were Chosen

People are passionate about their favorite restaurants and we see a lot of outrage in the comments section on social media if your favorite got left off. That’s why we want to be absolutely transparent in telling you how these restaurants were ranked. These are the Top 10 highest rated restaurants in Nampa and Caldwell based on TripAdvisor’s rating program.

It ranks restaurants based on their star rating and number of reviews from actual people. These ratings are NOT based on paid sponsorships. So if your favorite didn’t make the list, go leave it a positive review. Tell others what makes it so great and maybe, just maybe, you’ll see it on this list next year.

There Are Fewer Restaurants In Canyon County than a Year Ago

Most of the restaurants on our Canyon County list are locally owned and operated. That’s why if there’s one that catches your eye, you should go support it and help these local business owners survive. In 2023, there were 11 fewer restaurants in Nampa and six fewer in Caldwell. Your support means a lot to these small businesses. Many of the businesses that closed in our area in 2022 were restaurants.

Newcomers to the List in Both Nampa and Caldwell

While the two restaurants aren’t new to the area, they are to the list. Bit of Italy got bumped off the list in Nampa. Flying M got bumped off the list in Caldwell. Which two restaurants took their place? Keep reading to find out. One you’re familiar with. One you should be if you’re not, yet!

