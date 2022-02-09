This Adorable $1.5 Million Storybook Home in Boise’s North End Has a 1200 Bottle Wine Room

In 2020, Carpe Travel published an article titled "The Secret is Out! Idaho Wine Region is the Next Must Sip Wine Country." We all know it's true, so imagine how fun it would be to fill up this room with Sunnyslope wines!

The Sunnyslope Wine Trail in Caldwell is home to more than 15 wineries. You could probably spend days tasting room hopping and still not sample every single wine that Idaho has to offer. If you hit the lottery and were able to afford this home, you wouldn't have to leave your home to sample them all. You could order a case of each variety and have plenty of space to store the bottles until you were ready to uncork a bottle to taste, enjoy with friends or celebrate a special occasion!

Get our free mobile app

Of course, the wine room is only part of what makes this almost century old home in the North End unique! There are over a dozen of features that would make us seriously consider the $1.5 million home as our lottery home.

We're a little bummed that there aren't more pictures, because the home is much larger than it appears by the pictures in the listing. There's supposedly a "finished storage room & large fully-lined cedar closet perfect for sewing & crafting" downstairs. It would've been awesome to see that!

So, while clearly abbreviated, here's a little tour of a very special home.

This Adorable Storybook Home in Boise's North End Has a 1200 Bottle Wine Room This not so little home looks like it belongs in a fairytale, but you'll find it in Boise's iconic North End!

KEEP READING: Is Idaho’s Most Expensive Home One of the Finest Homes Ever Built? Take a look around and decide for yourself!