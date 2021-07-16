These Are the 10 Most Hated Roundabouts in the Boise Area

You can tell us all day long that the biggest problems with roundabouts are the people that don't know how to use them. Well, excuse us Mr. Hot Shot.

According to this roundabouts database, the Treasure Valley didn't have any roundabouts until 2006. The first ones in Ada County went in at South Touchmark Way and Louise Drive and South Touchmark Way and South Worth Way in Meridian. The first roundabout in Canyon County opened at Amity and Happy Valley the same year.

That means, there's a pretty decent amount of Boise natives over the age of 33 that didn't "spend their whole lives" driving through roundabouts. Sure, we've had 15 years to close that learning gap, but doesn't it seem like there's a new roundabout popping up out of nowhere every other week?

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety roundabouts cut down on accidents by quite a bit. Overall, they help reduce collisions by 37%. They also reduce injury collisions 75% and fatal collisions by 90%. It's because people aren't rushing to beat a light, traveling too fast or misjudging who got to a stop signal first when there's a roundabout involved.

So, in the long run as the Treasure Valley continues to grow, the roundabouts will probably help improve the flow of traffic but for now, most of can agree that some of these are just obnoxious and annoying.

