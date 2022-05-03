The Most Affordable Home in Eagle Right Now is This Cute Cottage!

This cool little cottage caught my eye the other day on social media. Turns out, it’s the most affordable home in all of Eagle right now ($329,900), and it’s an awesome cottage in the perfect downtown Eagle location.

You won’t believe how they’ve decked out the inside. There’s more room to work with than you think, and if you take this on as an investment property, the options for customization are limitless.

The home’s listing says...

“Location! Location! Location! Rare opportunity to own a cozy cottage in the heart of downtown Eagle! The end units spacious floor plan is equipped with an abundance amount of sunlight to flood through. The prime location gives you easy walking access to local coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and the Boise Greenbelt.”

For some, this may be the perfect spot to live, but others are looking at the investment opportunity, as this is a cute little college in one of the most prime locations in Eagle.

The listing continues…

“If you are looking for an investment opportunity, this low maintenance unit gives prime options for a rental unit. The HOA covers for exterior maintenance and landscaping. Upgraded vinyl floors line the living area allowing for easy care. The bathroom vanities are upgraded with quartz countertops. Have you been searching for a deal in the heart of Eagle? Look no further! Welcome home.”

